Buy Sanofi India; target of Rs 9750: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Sanofi India

Sanofi offers drugs in therapies like diabetes (insulins & orals), cardiology, thrombosis, anti-infective, CNS, allergy, vitamins, minerals & supplements. Lantus, Allegra & Combiflam are in Top 100 pharmaceutical brands in India Sanofi is one of the fastest growing companies in India in anti-diabetic therapy

Outlook

We remain positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock We value Sanofi at Rs 9750 i.e. 35x P/E on FY23E EPS

