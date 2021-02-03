MARKET NEWS

Buy SAIL; target of Rs 81: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on SAIL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 81 in its research report dated January 31, 2021.

February 03, 2021 / 05:20 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on SAIL


SAIL’s result highlights strong gains from higher steel prices in the business model – 3QFY21 EBITDA was up 147% YoY to INR50.8b, the highest ever. Net debt also fell sharply by 12% QoQ to INR443.0b. n Spot steel prices are ~INR7,000/t, above the 3QFY21 average, which should drive 24% QoQ growth in EBITDA in 4QFY21, even after factoring in wage revisions. We raise FY21E EBITDA by 13%, factoring in strong near-term pricing. n Even after factoring in conservative pricing in FY22E (~INR10,000/t decline from spot), we estimate a further INR71b (INR17/sh) fall in net debt to INR372b (3.2x of EBITDA) by Mar’22. Therefore, we upgrade to Buy. The valuation is also attractive at 5.2x FY22e EV/EBITDA and 0.5x P/B.


Outlook


We value the stock at 6.0x FY22E EV/EBITDA at INR81/sh, implying target P/B of 0.7x (in line with the historical average). Upgrade to Buy


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #SAIL
first published: Feb 3, 2021 05:20 pm

