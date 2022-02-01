Buy Sagar Cement; target of Rs 315: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Sagar Cement

Sagar Cements is a south based cement player with cement capacity of 8.25 MT. Region wise, AP/Telangana accounted for ~60% of sales followed by Tamil Nadu (16%) and Karnataka (9%). Going forward, the company will be able to develop a presence in the fastergrowing eastern market and the more profitable central market with recent commissioning of new 2.5 MT capacity Self-reliance in power (61.5 MW), ability to switch between coal and petcoke for fuel requirement and split grinding units near market gives it cost advantage

Outlook

Expect costs to peak out and demand to gain traction from Q4FY22E with start of pick construction season. Hence, we maintain BUY rating We value Sagar at Rs 315 i.e.8.0x FY23E EV/EBITDA

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More