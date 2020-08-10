Buy Reliance Industries, Tata Chemicals, Century Textiles: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Reliance Industries is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1375, target of Rs 1430 and Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 625, target of Rs 650."

"Century Textiles and Industries is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1100, target of Rs 1150," he added.

: Reliance Industries owns Network 18 that publishes Moneycontrol.com.