Last Updated : Aug 10, 2020 05:50 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Reliance Industries, Tata Chemicals, Century Textiles: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Reliance ﻿Industries﻿, Tata Chemicals and Century Textiles and Industries.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Reliance Industries is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1375, target of Rs 1430 and Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 625, target of Rs 650."

"Century Textiles and Industries is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1100, target of Rs 1150," he added.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries owns Network 18 that publishes Moneycontrol.com.
First Published on Apr 17, 2017 03:15 pm

