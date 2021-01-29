MARKET NEWS

Buy RBL Bank; target of Rs 240: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on RBL Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 240 in its research report dated January 28, 2021.

January 29, 2021 / 07:13 PM IST
Sharekhan's research report on RBL Bank


RBL Bank posted mixed results, with operating performance ahead of expectations, helped by other income and sequentially lower provisions; but tepid advances growth and sequential decline in NIM were dampeners. The bank’s proforma GNPA ratio/NNPA ratio would be 4.57% and 2.52%, respectively, which was significantly higher by 273/181 bps compared to reported numbers. Improving collection efficiency in rest of the business along with BB and below book being well secured etc. are silver linings.


Outlook


RBL Bank trades at 1.06x/0.97x its FY2022E/FY2023E BVPS; We have fine tuned our estimates and maintain a Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 240.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

