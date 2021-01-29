Buy RBL Bank; target of Rs 240: Sharekhan

buy_27632668

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on RBL Bank

RBL Bank posted mixed results, with operating performance ahead of expectations, helped by other income and sequentially lower provisions; but tepid advances growth and sequential decline in NIM were dampeners. The bank’s proforma GNPA ratio/NNPA ratio would be 4.57% and 2.52%, respectively, which was significantly higher by 273/181 bps compared to reported numbers. Improving collection efficiency in rest of the business along with BB and below book being well secured etc. are silver linings.

Outlook

RBL Bank trades at 1.06x/0.97x its FY2022E/FY2023E BVPS; We have fine tuned our estimates and maintain a Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 240.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.