Buy Ratnamani Metals and Tubes; target of Rs 1790: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Ratnamani Metals & Tubes

Soft quarter, EBITDA margin expanded by 379 bps y-o-y to 18.1%, led by change in product mix; order book increased by 15% q-o-q to Rs. 1,359 crore. Management remains confident on pick-up in order intake from Q4FY2021E because of anticipated normalisation of steel prices, strong order inflows during QTD of Q4FY2021, and improving demand environment. We expect strong revenue growth of 35% y-o-y in FY2022E, led by availability of expanded capacities, improvement in capex cycle, and return of spending on infrastructure projects.

Outlook

We maintain Buy on Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Limited (RMTL) with a PT of Rs. 1,790.

