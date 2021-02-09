MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Ratnamani Metals and Tubes; target of Rs 1790: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Ratnamani Metals and Tubes has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1790 in its research report dated February 03, 2021.

Broker Research
February 09, 2021 / 10:48 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Ratnamani Metals & Tubes


Soft quarter, EBITDA margin expanded by 379 bps y-o-y to 18.1%, led by change in product mix; order book increased by 15% q-o-q to Rs. 1,359 crore. Management remains confident on pick-up in order intake from Q4FY2021E because of anticipated normalisation of steel prices, strong order inflows during QTD of Q4FY2021, and improving demand environment. We expect strong revenue growth of 35% y-o-y in FY2022E, led by availability of expanded capacities, improvement in capex cycle, and return of spending on infrastructure projects.


Outlook


We maintain Buy on Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Limited (RMTL) with a PT of Rs. 1,790.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Ratnamani Metals & Tubes #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 9, 2021 10:48 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.