Buy Rallis India, target Rs 240: Achin Goel

Rallis India has formed a Hammer candlestick pattern on the weekly chart which suggests a possibility of a bullish reversal. An ugly double bottom around 200 on the daily chart is expected to act as support for the short term.

Apart from that, a positive divergence is visible on the weekly RSI (14). Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 208-211 for the target of Rs 240 and a stop loss below Rs 197.

The author is Head of Wealth Management and Financial Planning, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.