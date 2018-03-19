Buy Rain Industries; target of Rs 480: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Rain Industries

Rain Industries' (RAIN) 4QCY17 EBITDA increased 2% QoQ (+58% YoY) to INR6.9b. Prices increased across products, but carbon product dispatches were impacted by shipment delays toward the end of the quarter. Adj. PAT increased 37% QoQ to INR3.3b, led by a lower effective tax rate (~21% v/s ~40% in 3QCY17). Exceptional charges include INR0.8b gain from reversal in deferred tax (due to US and Belgium tax rate changes), offset by INR1.1b toward refinancing and unabsorbed bond amortization charges.

Outlook

Positive outlook: CPC business remains strong on declining exports from China, while CTP is benefitting from consolidation and capacity reduction in its key markets. Chemical business is likely to turnaround in 2HCY18. Tax rate is likely to be 200-300bp lower on a reduction in rates in the US and Belgium.Maintain Buy: The stock trades at 8.4x P/E and 5.5x EV/EBITDA on CY19E. We value the stock at INR480/share (Exhibit 2). Maintain Buy.

