App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 19, 2018 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Rain Industries; target of Rs 480: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Rain Industries has recommended Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 480 in its research report dated March 01, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Rain Industries


Rain Industries' (RAIN) 4QCY17 EBITDA increased 2% QoQ (+58% YoY) to INR6.9b. Prices increased across products, but carbon product dispatches were impacted by shipment delays toward the end of the quarter. Adj. PAT increased 37% QoQ to INR3.3b, led by a lower effective tax rate (~21% v/s ~40% in 3QCY17). Exceptional charges include INR0.8b gain from reversal in deferred tax (due to US and Belgium tax rate changes), offset by INR1.1b toward refinancing and unabsorbed bond amortization charges.

Outlook

Positive outlook: CPC business remains strong on declining exports from China, while CTP is benefitting from consolidation and capacity reduction in its key markets. Chemical business is likely to turnaround in 2HCY18. Tax rate is likely to be 200-300bp lower on a reduction in rates in the US and Belgium.Maintain Buy: The stock trades at 8.4x P/E and 5.5x EV/EBITDA on CY19E. We value the stock at INR480/share (Exhibit 2). Maintain Buy.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Rain Industries #Recommendations

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC