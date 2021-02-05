MARKET NEWS

Buy Radico Khaitan; target of Rs 580: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Radico Khaitan has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 580 in its research report dated January 30, 2021.

February 05, 2021 / 07:12 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Radico Khaitan


Radico Khaitan (RKL) reported volume growth of ~1% YoY in Q3FY21 compared to industry de-growth of 1%. Prestige and above segment continued to perform well with volume growth of 5% YoY. RKL reported revenue growth of 5.6% YoY to Rs 684 crore. EBITDA grew 21% YoY to Rs 124.6 crore driven by improved margin profile. EBITDA margin expanded 235 bps from 15.8% to 18.1% due to gross margin improvement and cost rationalisation. Lower Interest cost and higher other income enabled the company to report 45% YoY growth in net profit to Rs 80.5 crore.


Outlook


We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 580/share (~17x FY22E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Radico Khaitan #Recommendations
first published: Feb 5, 2021 07:12 pm

