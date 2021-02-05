Buy Radico Khaitan; target of Rs 580: ICICI Direct

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct's research report on Radico Khaitan

Radico Khaitan (RKL) reported volume growth of ~1% YoY in Q3FY21 compared to industry de-growth of 1%. Prestige and above segment continued to perform well with volume growth of 5% YoY. RKL reported revenue growth of 5.6% YoY to Rs 684 crore. EBITDA grew 21% YoY to Rs 124.6 crore driven by improved margin profile. EBITDA margin expanded 235 bps from 15.8% to 18.1% due to gross margin improvement and cost rationalisation. Lower Interest cost and higher other income enabled the company to report 45% YoY growth in net profit to Rs 80.5 crore.

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 580/share (~17x FY22E EPS).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.