Buy Punjab National Bank target of Rs 85: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Punjab National Bank

PNB has made ~88% provisions on NCLT accounts. Resolution of NCLT accounts (expected recovery of Rs 7000 crore) can be positive for earnings and margins. However, the pace of slippage is still a concern, and the overhang of pension related provisions are dampener risks to profitability.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on the stock of Punjab National Bank (PNB) with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 85.

