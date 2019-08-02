App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Punjab National Bank target of Rs 85: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Punjab National Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 85 in its research report dated August 01, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Punjab National Bank


PNB has made ~88% provisions on NCLT accounts. Resolution of NCLT accounts (expected recovery of Rs 7000 crore) can be positive for earnings and margins. However, the pace of slippage is still a concern, and the overhang of pension related provisions are dampener risks to profitability.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on the stock of Punjab National Bank (PNB) with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 85.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 2, 2019 03:11 pm

tags #Buy #Punjab National Bank #Recommendations #Sharekhan

