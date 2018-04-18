App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 18, 2018 11:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Prataap Snacks, target Rs 1700: Sumit Bilgaiyan

"We believe company’s current profitability doesn’t capture its true potential given the wide range of offerings and opportunity to rationalize cost structure," says Sumit Bilgaiyan, Founder of Equity99.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Sumit Bilgaiyan

Prataap Snacks, popularly known for its brand Yellow Diamond, is an emerging player in the Indian snacks industry with 6 percent market share. It enjoys leadership in Rings category, 5-6 percent in potato chips and

1- 1.5 percent in namkeen. It is attractively placed to tap the huge opportunity in Rs 22,000 crore organized snacks industry given the scale of business.

At present, Rs 5 pack contributes 80 percent of Prataap’s sales

and company is targeting it to bring down to 70-75 percent in next 3-4 years by product launches and premiumisation of product portfolio.

The company has reported 27 percent revenue CAGR over FY13-17 primarily on the back of regular product launches and we expect the company to maintain its high double digit growth going forward. Encouraged by strong traction in profitability led by gross margin improvement, introduction of premium products and strong expansion in footprints.

Sumit Bilgaiyan
Sumit Bilgaiyan
Founder|Equity99.com

We believe company’s current profitability doesn’t capture its true potential given the wide range of offerings and opportunity to rationalize cost structure. Prataap Snacks is attractively valued vis-à-vis its nearest listed competitor, DFM Foods. We are recommending a buy with target of Rs 1700.

Disclaimer: The author is Founder, Equity99. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Prataap Snacks #Stocks Views

