Buy Polycab India; target of Rs 2710: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Polycab India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2710 in its research report dated October 26, 2021.

October 28, 2021 / 02:33 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Polycab India


Polycab is the largest manufacturer of wire & cable in India. The company also entered the fast moving electrical goods (FMEG) space in 2014 and has recorded strong segment revenue CAGR of 43% in the last five years. Polycab is the market leader in the wire & cable business with organised market share of 23%. In the FMEG segment, it is growing through new product launches and dealer addition across India. The company has ~4100 dealers, serving.65 lakh retail outlets Robust b/s with RoE, RoCE of 19%, 26%, respectively, (three-year average)


Outlook


We revise our rating on the stock from HOLD to BUY We introduce FY24E estimates, roll over our valuation on FY24E and value Polycab at Rs 2710 i.e. 30x P/E on FY24E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Polycab India #Recommendations
first published: Oct 28, 2021 02:33 pm

