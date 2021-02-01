MARKET NEWS

Buy Polycab India; target of Rs 1530: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Polycab India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1530 in its research report dated January 25, 2021.

February 01, 2021 / 06:38 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Polycab India


Polycab reported good performance across segments, leading to healthy revenue growth along with stable margins despite commodity headwinds leading to 20% y-oy- growth in net profit, which is slightly better than estimates. Broad-based recovery across regions seen, wherein B2C demand has sharply recovered with sentiment improvement, construction activity has picked up, and private sector investment has picked up resulting in pickup in B2B business, which bodes well for the company. Polycab’s strong balance sheet and net cash position provide comfort in the present environment. The company’s strong focus on its distribution currently at 4,000 dealers/distributors will help deepen its presence in semi-urban and rural markets.


Outlook


We retain Buy on Polycab India Limited (Polycab) with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,530, given the improvement in demand in underlying user-industries.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

