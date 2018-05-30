App
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 11:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PNC Infratech, target Rs 202: Shitij Gandhi

Traders can buy the stock above Rs 178 levels for the target of Rs 202 and a stop loss below Rs 165.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shitij Gandhi

PNC Infratech has been consolidating in the range of Rs 150-180 from the past three months as prices are oscillating alongside its 200-days exponential moving average on the daily charts.

The consolidation has formed a symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily charts and the breakout above which can further move the stock towards the north.

In Tuesday’s session, hefty volumes had been observed along with the rise in price which suggests that bulls are taking control over the stock. Traders can buy the stock above Rs 178 levels for the target of Rs 202 and a stop loss below Rs 165.

Disclaimer: The author is Senior Research Analyst, SMC Global Securities Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on May 30, 2018 11:20 am

