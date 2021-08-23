MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 386: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on PNC Infratech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 386 in its research report dated August 12, 2021.

Broker Research
August 23, 2021 / 01:43 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on PNC Infratech


Standalone execution and OPM was better than expected in Q1FY2022. The order book at Rs. 15,500 crore, 3x TTM revenues provides strong revenue visibility. The management retains 25-30% standalone revenue growth guidance along with 13.5-14% OPM for FY2022. Order intake target unchanged at Rs. 8000 crore for FY2022. Asset divestment in final stages and is expected to conclude during FY2022. Divestment portfolio comprise equity of Rs. 940 crore and debt of Rs. 4700 crore


Outlook


We retain a Buy rating on PNC Infratech Limited (PNC) with a revised price target of Rs. 386, owing to a strong order book and healthy earnings growth outlook.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #PNC Infratech #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Aug 23, 2021 01:43 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.