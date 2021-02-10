MARKET NEWS

Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 300: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on PNC Infratech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated February 07, 2021.

February 10, 2021 / 04:29 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on PNC Infratech


PNC Infratech’s (PNC) execution was robust for the quarter, with revenue growth back, as expected and stable margins. Topline came in at Rs 1322 crore, up ~9% YoY, driven by strong execution and improved labour availability. EBITDA came in at Rs 179 crore, up 4.3% YoY, with margin at 13.5%, down 56 bps YoY. The company reported PAT of Rs 103.2 crore, up 33.7% YoY, led by a robust operating performance and partially aided by higher other income and lower interest costs.


Outlook


We maintain our BUY rating with a revised SoTP target price of Rs 300/share (earlier Rs 220). We value its construction business at Rs 258/share (at 6.5x FY23E EV/EBITDA implying ~15x FY22 EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Buy #ICICI Direct #PNC Infratech #Recommendations
first published: Feb 10, 2021 04:29 pm

