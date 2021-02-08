Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 295: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on PNC Infratech

PNC Infratech (PNCL) reported strong set of numbers with revenues in line with estimates at Rs13.2bn while EBITDAM coming in at 13.5%. Despite pandemic, the company saw massive ~Rs78bn of order inflows in YTDFY21 and expects further orders of ~Rs20bn in 4Q (given strong bid pipeline). Toll collection across the portfolio grew 22% YoY in 3Q and expects PCOD in 3-4 projects (by 4QFY21), to further boost toll revenues. With labour availability at 100% pre-covid level and construction activity to commence in 6 newly awarded projects (AD expected in Mar-Apr’21), execution momentum is expected to remain strong, going ahead. PNCL continues to be one of our preferred picks in road infra space given its 1) healthy order book (~Rs180bn including recently bagged projects), 2) stellar execution pace and most projects getting completed within stipulated time, 3) stable EBITDA margins (14-15%) and 4) low debt-equity. On the back of robust 9MFY21 numbers and revised guidance by management, we have revised our earnings estimate downwards for FY21 by 2.6%; while keeping FY22E/FY23E estimates largely unchanged.

Outlook

At CMP, the stock trades at a P/E of 17.1x/12x on FY21E/FY22E EPS and is trading at an EV of 9.3x/7x FY21E/FY22E EBITDA. We roll over to FY23 estimates and maintain BUY rating on the stock with revised SoTP based TP of Rs295 (earlier Rs219).

