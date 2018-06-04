Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 215: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on PNC Infratech

PNC reported significant revenue growth of 118.8% YoY to Rs 758.9 crore (our expectation: Rs 662.0 crore) led by strong execution as it received appointed dates for several of its big ticket projects EBITDA margins expanded robustly by 770 bps YoY to 21.2% due to receipt of bonus (Rs 58 crore) for early completion of Agra Lucknow and price variation of projects (Rs 6.5 crore). Adjusting for this, EBITDA margin was 13.6%, in line with our estimate of 13.5% PAT grew robustly by 230.9% YoY to Rs 111.5 crore (our estimate: Rs 63.0 crore) led by robust topline growth & strong margin expansion The board has approved final dividend of Rs 0.5/ share for FY18.

Outlook

We like PNC given its robust order book, strong execution capabilities and lean balance sheet with better WC management. Furthermore, we believe the company is well poised to capture huge opportunities ahead. We expect revenues to grow at a CAGR of 44.6% in FY18-20E given the significant ramp-up in execution from FY19E onwards with receipt of appointed dates for its big ticket projects. Hence, we maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 215. We value its construction business at Rs 186/share (at 9x FY20E EV/EBITDA implying PE multiple of 16.2x) and BOT and HAM projects at Rs 53/share (traffic growth assumption – 5% per annum).

