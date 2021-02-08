Buy Pidilite Industries; target of Rs 1915: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Pidilite Industries

Pidilite Industries (PIL) registered strong all-round performance in Q3 with organic revenue, operating profit and PAT rising 16%, 33% and 23% y-o-y, respectively. Domestic consumer business volumes grew 22% while B2B business recovered, rising 12% with good demand from industrials/construction segment. Company benefited from benign input prices in Q3 with gross margin expansion of 97bps. VAM prices have soared to $1300/tonne versus consumption cost of $875/tonne, which will pressurise margins in the near term.

Outlook

Management is eyeing double-digit volume growth in the coming quarters. We maintain a Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 1,915.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.