Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 1850: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Persistent Systems

Persistent System reported a healthy set of Q3FY21 numbers. Dollar revenues increased 7.4% QoQ to US$146.1 million, mainly led by 5.0% QoQ increase in services revenues (82% of revenues) and 19.8% QoQ increase in IP led revenues. Rupee revenues increased 6.7% QoQ to Rs 1075 crore. In terms of verticals, growth was led by technology companies & emerging vertical (up 13.3% QoQ) and Lifescience & Healthcare (up 6.3% QoQ). In terms of geography, growth was led by Americas (up 5% QoQ), and Europe (up 24% QoQ). The EBITDA margin expanded 60 bps QoQ to 17% mainly due to lower provisions and CSR expenses. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 14/share.

Outlook

We maintain BUY on the company with a revised target price of Rs 1850 (21x PE on FY23E EPS) (earlier TP of Rs 1380).

