MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 1800: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Persistent Systems has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1800 in its research report dated January 30, 2021.

February 03, 2021 / 08:52 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Persistent Systems


Persistent (PSYS) reported better-than-expected USD revenue growth of 7.4% QoQ in 3QFY21, driven by seasonality in the Alliance business (+12% QoQ) and growth in the Technology Services business (TSU, +6% QoQ). The EBIT margin expanded 60bp QoQ to 12.7% despite the two-month impact of a wage hike (200bp) and c15% increase in the workforce during the quarter. n It also reported order bookings of USD302m, the highest in the recent past. Of this, USD175m (1.2x book-to-bill) came from new deal wins. n PSYS has delivered best-in-class growth in the TSU business, reporting 4.4% CQGR over 1QFY20–3QFY21, aided by improved operational focus. We expect the company to continue the momentum in the TSU vertical and deliver a 16%+ FY21–23E CAGR as new deal wins scale up. n Over and above TSU growth, PSYS’ management has guided for a strong rebound in its troubled Alliance business (flat revenues over the last six quarters) – as new deals and acceleration in the Cloud business with IBM should help improve performance. We see this as a key positive as it should help PSYS deliver strong 16.5% USD revenue growth in FY22, despite a high FY21 base effect (12.1% YoY estimated). n Strong revenue growth (including at Alliance) should help PSYS deliver 120bp margin improvement over FY21–23E, leading to 20% PAT growth over this period. n We upgrade our EPS estimates over FY21–23E by 6–8% as we gain further confidence on growth and margin momentum. We reiterate Persistent as our top Buy across our small-cap IT coverage.


Outlook


The stock is currently trading at 19x FY23E EPS. Our Target Price is based on 22x FY23E EPS


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Persistent Systems #Recommendations
first published: Feb 3, 2021 08:52 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India fastest country to reach 4 million vaccinations, says health ministry; WHO calls for patience over Wuhan probe

Coronavirus Essential | India fastest country to reach 4 million vaccinations, says health ministry; WHO calls for patience over Wuhan probe

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.