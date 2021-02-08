Buy Persistent Systems; target of Rs 1770: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Persistent Systems

Q3 numbers beat estimates on all fronts, along with strong headcount addition, healthy collections and robust deal bookings; strong hiring indicates ramp-up of large deals and improving demand. TSU segment would continue growth momentum on strong deal wins, robust deal pipeline and higher adoption of new-age technologies. Management expects strong revenue growth in Alliance business from Q1FY2022E. We expect USD revenue/earnings to clock a CAGR of 14%/22% over FY2021-FY23E, led by ramp-up of deal wins, a healthy deal pipeline, a wider relationship with IBM & a rise in margins expansion.

Outlook

We retain a Buy on Persistent Systems Limited (PSL) with a revised PT of Rs. 1,770, as we expect strong earnings growth over FY2021-23E.

