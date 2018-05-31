Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

The broader benckmark indices opened on a positive note this Thursday morning with the Sensex up 124 points while the Nifty added 33 points ahead of F&O expiry. Technical chartists advise investors to remain cautious ahead of the expiry and wait for the index to close above 10,700-10,717 levels for the momentum to continue. However, a breach of 10,550 on the downside could take Nifty towards 10,480 levels, suggest experts.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,565.63, followed by 10,516.97. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,655.83 and 10,697.37.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,327.8. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,070.6, followed by 25,813.4. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,495.2, followed by 26,662.6.

Below is the list of top stock trading ideas which can give good returns in the short term:

Dharmesh Shah of ICICIdirect.com

Buy Pfizer with target at Rs 2,960 and stop loss at Rs 2,240

Buy AIA Engineering with target at Rs 1,850 and stop loss at Rs 1,440

Buy Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts with target at Rs 265 and stop loss at Rs 205

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy TVS Motor Company with target at Rs 615 and stop loss at Rs 595

Sell Jubilant Foodworks with target at Rs 2460 and stop loss at Rs 2570

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy Reliance Communications with stop loss at Rs 16 and target at Rs 20

Buy Nava Bharat Ventures with stop loss at Rs 147 and target at Rs 162

Buy Bata India with stop loss at Rs 778 and target at Rs 805

Buy CESC with stop loss at Rs 1010 and target at Rs 1064

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with stop loss at Rs 1285.00 and target at Rs 1325

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2100, target at Rs 2165

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with stop loss of Rs 1290, target of Rs 1340

Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 785, target of Rs 810

Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 3650, target of Rs 3800

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 1570, target of Rs 1620

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Asian Paints with stop loss at Rs 1280 and target of Rs 1325

Buy Hindustan Unilever with stop loss at Rs 1560 and target of Rs 1605

Buy Mindtree with stop loss of Rs 1005 and target of Rs 1050

Sell Bajaj Auto with stop loss at Rs 2795 and target of Rs 2725

Sell Engineers India with stop loss of Rs 136 and target of Rs 130

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2099 and target of Rs 2160

Buy Indian Oil Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 166 and target of Rs 180

Sell PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1342 and target of Rs 1280

Buy Reliance Capital with a stop loss of Rs 413 and target of Rs 450

Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 766 and target of Rs 815

