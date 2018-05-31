Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2099 and target of Rs 2160 and Indian Oil Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 166 and target of Rs 180.
Moneycontrol News
The broader benckmark indices opened on a positive note this Thursday morning with the Sensex up 124 points while the Nifty added 33 points ahead of F&O expiry. Technical chartists advise investors to remain cautious ahead of the expiry and wait for the index to close above 10,700-10,717 levels for the momentum to continue. However, a breach of 10,550 on the downside could take Nifty towards 10,480 levels, suggest experts.
According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,565.63, followed by 10,516.97. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,655.83 and 10,697.37.
The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,327.8. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,070.6, followed by 25,813.4. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 26,495.2, followed by 26,662.6.
Below is the list of top stock trading ideas which can give good returns in the short term:
Dharmesh Shah of ICICIdirect.com
Buy Pfizer with target at Rs 2,960 and stop loss at Rs 2,240
Buy AIA Engineering with target at Rs 1,850 and stop loss at Rs 1,440
Buy Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts with target at Rs 265 and stop loss at Rs 205
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Buy TVS Motor Company with target at Rs 615 and stop loss at Rs 595
Sell Jubilant Foodworks with target at Rs 2460 and stop loss at Rs 2570
Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital
Buy Reliance Communications with stop loss at Rs 16 and target at Rs 20
Buy Nava Bharat Ventures with stop loss at Rs 147 and target at Rs 162
Buy Bata India with stop loss at Rs 778 and target at Rs 805
Buy CESC with stop loss at Rs 1010 and target at Rs 1064
Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with stop loss at Rs 1285.00 and target at Rs 1325
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2100, target at Rs 2165
Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with stop loss of Rs 1290, target of Rs 1340
Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 785, target of Rs 810
Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 3650, target of Rs 3800
Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 1570, target of Rs 1620
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Asian Paints with stop loss at Rs 1280 and target of Rs 1325
Buy Hindustan Unilever with stop loss at Rs 1560 and target of Rs 1605
Buy Mindtree with stop loss of Rs 1005 and target of Rs 1050
Sell Bajaj Auto with stop loss at Rs 2795 and target of Rs 2725
Sell Engineers India with stop loss of Rs 136 and target of Rs 130
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2099 and target of Rs 2160
Buy Indian Oil Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 166 and target of Rs 180
Sell PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1342 and target of Rs 1280
Buy Reliance Capital with a stop loss of Rs 413 and target of Rs 450
Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 766 and target of Rs 815Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.