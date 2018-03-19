Buy or sell: Stock trading ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar & Prakash Gaba for March 19

The Nifty took support near its 200-DMA on last two occasions (7th and 8th March) and then bounced back. Now, a break below this level which is placed around 10,160 could push the index towards its next crucial support level placed at 10,000.

The index reversed gains after hitting an intraday high of 10,478.60 levels when Nifty made a ‘Shooting Star’ kind of pattern on the daily candlestick charts.

India VIX moved up by 6.21 percent at 15.22. Rise in volatility after the recent consolidation seen in the last five sessions has given an upper hand to bears which suggest more weakness. A fall in Put Call Ratio also points to the same direction.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,074.47, followed by 10,134.83. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,300.93 and 10,406.67.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 24,489.6 on Friday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,357.43, followed by 24,225.27. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 24,703.54, followed by 24,917.47.

The Nifty futures on the Singaporean stock exchange were trading lower by around 18 points at 10,216, a fall of around 0.18 percent. This indicates that the domestic market is likely to open on a negative note.

Moneycontrol.com has collated a list of trading ideas from top market experts which one can take cues for better returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy PC Jeweller with a stop loss of Rs 365, target of Rs 382

Buy Ajanta Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 1395, target of Rs 1450

Sell Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1135, target of Rs 1090

Sell Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 3600, target of Rs 3450

Sell United Breweries with a stop loss of Rs 1020, target of Rs 1075

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com

Sell Adani Ports below Rs 368 with stop loss of Rs 375 and target of Rs 355

Sell Bata India below Rs 695 with stop loss of Rs 708.5 and target of Rs 670

Sell Engineers India with a stop loss of Rs 164.75 and target of Rs 151

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra above Rs 748 with stop loss of Rs 737 and target of Rs 780

Buy JP Associates around Rs 20.5 with stop loss of Rs 19.5 and target of Rs 23

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy GAIL India with target at Rs 430 and stop loss at Rs 450

Buy ICICI Bank with target at Rs 290 and stop loss at Rs 300

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.