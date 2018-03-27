Buy or sell: Stock trading ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar & Prakash Gaba for March 27

The Nifty, which started on a muted note, gained momentum in the second half of the trading session on Monday, fuelled by short covering in banks and financials. The index made a ‘Long White Day’ kind of pattern on the daily charts.

The 50-share index opened at 9989 and slipped to an intraday low of 9,958 before bulls stormed D-Street and took the index back above 10,000. The index recorded an intraday high of 10,143 before closing the day 132 points higher at 10,130.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,011.67, followed by 9,892.63. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,196.62 and 10,262.53.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 24,244.3 on Monday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 23,837.36, followed by 23,430.43. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 24,470.96, followed by 24,697.63.

The Nifty futures on the Singaporean stock exchange were trading higher by around 19.5 points at 10,170, a rise of around 0.19 percent. This indicates that the domestic market is likely to open on a positive note.

Moneycontrol.com has collated a list of trading ideas from top market experts which one can take cues for better returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 212, target of Rs 226

Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 575, target of Rs 600

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 276, target of Rs 292

Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 242, target of Rs 256

Buy Yes Bank with a stop loss of Rs 298, target of Rs 315

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 1700 and target of Rs 1840

Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1082 and target of Rs 1180

Buy Exide Industries with a stop loss of Rs 217 and target of Rs 233

Buy Motherson Sumi Systems with a stop loss of Rs 310.5 and target of Rs 326

Sell Wipro with a stop loss of Rs 281 and target of Rs 262

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy JSW Steel with target at Rs 305 and stop loss at Rs 285

Buy Motherson Sumi Systems with target at Rs 330 and stop loss at Rs 308