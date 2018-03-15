Buy or sell: Stock trading ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar & Prakash Gaba for March 15

The Nifty recouped losses from intraday lows to close just around its crucial 100-days exponential moving average (DEMA), which is placed around 10,410. On the daily candlestick charts, it made a ‘Hammer’ like the pattern.

A Hammer is a bullish reversal pattern. It consists of no upper shadow, a small body, and long lower shadow which suggests that bulls pushed the index towards its opening levels towards the close of the trade.

The long lower shadow of the Hammer signifies that it tested its support where demand was located and then bounced back. The Nifty tested its 5-DEMA placed around 10,372.

As long as Nifty trades above 10,300 levels on closing basis, bulls have nothing to fear. Hence, for all the long positions, traders should keep a trailing stop loss of 10,300.

India VIX fell down marginally by 0.69 percent at 14.36. The volatility should decline below 13-13.50 to extend its recent bounce back move.

The Nifty closed at 10,410.9 on Wednesday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,358.03, followed by 10,305.17. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,442.03 and 10,473.17.

The Nifty Bank closed at 24,851.7 on Wednesday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,594.37, followed by 24,337.03. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 25,001.67, followed by 25,151.63.

The Nifty futures on the Singaporean stock exchange were trading lower by around 24.5 points at 10,405, a fall of around 0.23 percent. This indicates that the domestic market is likely to open on a flat to negative note.

Moneycontrol.com has collated a list of trading ideas from top market experts which one can take cues for better returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 925, target of Rs 950

Buy TV Today with a stop loss of Rs 528, target of Rs 550

Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 634, target of Rs 660

Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 626, target of Rs 600

Sell ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 185, target of Rs 170

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com

Sell Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 857 and target of Rs 815

Sell L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 165 and target of Rs 156

Buy Tech Mahindra around Rs 635 with stop loss below Rs 620 and target of Rs 664

Buy KPIT Tech around Rs 225 with stop loss of Rs 220 and target of Rs 236

Sell United Breweries below Rs 1006 with stop loss of Rs 1021 and target of Rs 970

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Axis Bank with target at Rs 550 and stop loss at Rs 530

Buy Tech Mahindra with target at Rs 660 and stop loss at Rs 630

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.