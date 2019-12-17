Buy or Sell | Here's why L&T Infotech is pick of the week

US and China have confirmed that the two have reached an agreement in Phase 1 of their trade deal. Pankaj Bobade, Head of Fundamental Research at Axis Securities, said that their picks for the new year include Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, Cholamandalam Investments, Minda Industries, KEC, SIS and Mold-Tek Packaging.

Although the market would keep a close watch on the GST meet scheduled for December 18, L&T Infotech is the pick of the week, he added.

He further suggested that L&T Infotech is focusing on winning large deals, new logo additions to client portfolios, client mining and strategic alliances.

Watch the video to find out why L&T Infotech is pick of the week for Axis Securities.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management.