Buy or Sell | Here's why L&T Infotech is pick of the week

US and China have confirmed that the two have reached an agreement in Phase 1 of their trade deal. Pankaj Bobade, Head of Fundamental Research at Axis Securities, said that their picks for the new year include Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, Cholamandalam Investments, Minda Industries, KEC, SIS and Mold-Tek Packaging.

Although the market would keep a close watch on the GST meet scheduled for December 18, L&T Infotech is the pick of the week, he added.

He further suggested that L&T Infotech is focusing on winning large deals, new logo additions to client portfolios, client mining and strategic alliances.

Watch the video to find out why L&T Infotech is pick of the week for Axis Securities.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management.

Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.