Buy Or Sell | Here's why ACC is a good buy

Pankaj Bobade, Head of Fundamental Research at Axis Securities, recommends a buy on ACC with a target of Rs 1,739.
ACC reported steady set of results for Q3 CY19. Despite being a weak quarter, the company reported a 1.6 percent decline in volume at 6.44 metric tonne. Realisations were up by 3.5 percent YoY aided by a 9 percent YoY growth in premium product volumes and price hike initiated in March 2019.
ACC reported a 3 percent YoY growth in net sales at Rs 3,528 crore.
