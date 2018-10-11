App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | 10,200 strong support for Nifty; Aurobindo top buy

In our latest episode of Buy or Sell, Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst at Angel Broking suggest specific stocks likely to yield high returns, such as Aurobindo Pharma among others.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

There has been 12-13 percent correction in last three weeks, that has not boded well for the market, believes Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst - Technical and Derivative at Angel Broking.

If you look at the overall breadth, the HDFC twins, Maruti, and Reliance, which outperformed peers in the previous rally, have given up momentum.

Due to the recent correction, the Nifty has reached its immediate support level 10,200 which is a 78.6 percent retracement of the previous upmove. Hereon, the markets are poised for some kind of relief but in the present circumstances, one has to stay light, Chavan added.
First Published on Oct 11, 2018 11:49 am

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Bajaj Auto #Buy or Sell #HDFC #maruti #Nifty #Reliance #video

