Buy or Sell | 10,200 strong support for Nifty; Aurobindo top buy

There has been 12-13 percent correction in last three weeks, that has not boded well for the market, believes Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst - Technical and Derivative at Angel Broking.

If you look at the overall breadth, the HDFC twins, Maruti, and Reliance, which outperformed peers in the previous rally, have given up momentum.

Due to the recent correction, the Nifty has reached its immediate support level 10,200 which is a 78.6 percent retracement of the previous upmove. Hereon, the markets are poised for some kind of relief but in the present circumstances, one has to stay light, Chavan added.