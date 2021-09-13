MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Oil India; target of Rs 255: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Oil India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 255 in its research report dated September 10, 2021.

Broker Research
September 13, 2021 / 02:08 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Oil India


Although we believe NRL’s acquisition should have been 100% with the Assam govt allotted OIL’s share instead, the effective 69.6% stake is also material. OIL stands to benefit from NRL’s massive excise duty-driven earnings and its ongoing 3x capacity expansion. It is difficult to assume NRL’s current 50% excise-reimbursement benefit would continue indefinitely (though OIL management believes so). Nonetheless, we value NRL using DDM at Rs76/share, assuming 25% excise-reimbursement on expanded capacity. We bake in USD65 Brent/4.5 APM for the long term and value S/A using DCF now. OIL should receive Rs13-15bn in annual dividends from NRL and IOCL in the next 5 years; these, if upstreamed, could result in a 45%+ payout and a 7% yield at CMP. Upgrade to Buy from Hold.



Outlook


We consolidate Numaligarh Refinery into Oil India with a revised Sep’22E SOTP TP of Rs255 (previously Rs165 for Mar’22E). OIL’s core outlook is positive with crude at USD70+ and gas prices on an uptick. We do not build in any output growth despite management’s optimism.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Oil India #Recommendations
first published: Sep 13, 2021 02:08 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.