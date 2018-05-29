Buy New India Assurance Company, target Rs 790: Aditya Agarwala

Aditya Agarwala

On the daily chart, the New India Assurance Company has turned upwards after breaking out of a Triangle pattern suggesting bullishness dominant in the stock.

Further, it has broken out on healthy volumes affirming the bullishness. The RSI has turned upwards breaking out of the upper Bollinger Bands suggesting extended bullishness in the coming trading sessions.

The stock may be bought in the range of Rs 720-725 for targets of Rs 760-790, keeping a stop loss below Rs 690.

: The author Technical Analyst at YES Securities (I) Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.