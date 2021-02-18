MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk Roundtable with Adobe on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Nestle India; target of Rs 19055: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Nestle India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 19055 in its research report dated February 16, 2021.

Broker Research
February 18, 2021 / 03:10 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Nestle India


Nestle India’s (Nestle’s) revenues grew by 9.0% to Rs. 3,432.6 crore in Q4CY2020; domestic sales grew by 10.1% (export sales decreased by 7.7%). OPM expanded by 111bps to 22.6% (versus ours and street’s expectation of 23.6%). For CY2020, domestic sales grew by 8.5% with two-thirds of portfolio growing in double digits. OPM stood at 24%. Sustained product launches, likely improvement in out-of-home consumption and expansion in distribution network remain key growth drivers in the near to medium term.


Outlook


We have trimmed our earnings estimates for CY2021/22 by 2-3%. In view of long term growth prospects and cheery dividend payout (of 112% for CY2020), we maintain a Buy rating with an unchanged PT of Rs. 19,055.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Nestle India #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 18, 2021 03:10 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How NRIs should work their financial plan when they return to India

Simply Save | How NRIs should work their financial plan when they return to India

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.