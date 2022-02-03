Buy Neogen Chemicals; target of Rs 2160: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Neogen Chemicals

Commencing operations in 1991, Neogen Chemicals manufactures specialty organic bromine-based chemical compounds as well as specialty inorganic lithium-based chemicals compounds. The company’s products find application in pharmaceutical intermediates, agrochemical intermediates, engineering fluids, polymers additives and water treatment chemicals, to name a few Neogen has two segments viz. (i) organic chemicals, (ii) inorganic chemicals of which organic chemical constitute ~80% of overall revenue while the rest comes from inorganic chemicals

Outlook

We retain BUY rating on the back of better growth outlook from custom synthesis business We value Neogen Chemicals at 50x P/E FY24E EPS to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 2160/share (earlier Rs 2160/share).

