MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Buy Neogen Chemicals; target of Rs 2160: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Neogen Chemicals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2160 in its research report dated February 02, 2021.

    Broker Research
    February 03, 2022 / 05:34 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Neogen Chemicals


    Commencing operations in 1991, Neogen Chemicals manufactures specialty organic bromine-based chemical compounds as well as specialty inorganic lithium-based chemicals compounds. The company’s products find application in pharmaceutical intermediates, agrochemical intermediates, engineering fluids, polymers additives and water treatment chemicals, to name a few Neogen has two segments viz. (i) organic chemicals, (ii) inorganic chemicals of which organic chemical constitute ~80% of overall revenue while the rest comes from inorganic chemicals


    Outlook


    We retain BUY rating on the back of better growth outlook from custom synthesis business We value Neogen Chemicals at 50x P/E FY24E EPS to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 2160/share (earlier Rs 2160/share).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Neogen Chemicals #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 3, 2022 05:34 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.