Apr 17, 2018 12:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Muthoot Finance, target Rs 500: S Ranganathan

"Muthoot Finance is currently trading at two times book. We have a buy rating on the stock with target of Rs 500," says S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities.

S Ranganathan

India's largest gold loan company Muthoot Finance with over 4,300 branches and more than 75 lakh customers is in a sweet spot as rural India holds close to 65 percent of the country's physical gold and 40 percent of gold demand emanating from South India where it has a strong presence.

Its gold loan AUM remained resilient even during demonetisation and its gross non-performing assets is backed by liquid collaterals. Given its low borrowing cost, healthy net interest margin of 15 percent and capital adequacy ratio of 27 percent, it has enough growth capital to fund its growth for the next two years.

Muthoot Finance is currently trading at two times book. We have a buy rating on the stock with target of Rs 500.

