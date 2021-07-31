MARKET NEWS

Buy Mphasis; target of Rs 2,770: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Mphasis has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,770 in its research report dated July 25, 2021.

July 31, 2021 / 04:10 PM IST
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mphasis


Strong revenue growth of 6% QoQ USD was driven by exceptional performance in Direct core business (+10% QoQ USD) partially offset continued decline in DXC (-18.3% QoQ USD). Revenue share of DXC has now declined to 9.2% (vs 20% in 1Q21). We believe that direct core business will deliver industry leading growth in FY22 (~28%) due to 1) sustained strong deal momentum with longer tenure and larger deal size (Net new TCV on TTM basis is up 62% YoY and for 1Q22 is 106% QoQ at $505) 2) robust broad-based pipeline, 3) market share gains driving consistent growth across client buckets (Top 10 clients grew 24% YoY and Top11-20 clients grew 19% YoY on TTM basis) and 4) Strong presence across sub-verticals in BCM industry (51% of revenue share, +9.2% QoQ USD in 1Q22 and 20% YoY on TTM basis).


Outlook


We value Mphasis on Sep23 EPS (roll over) of INR 99 to arrive at a changed TP of INR 2,770 (earlier: 2,335). Mpahsis is currently trading at multiples of 32.2/27.6 on EPS of 78.6/91.7 on FY22/23 respectively. Mpahsis trades at 8%/10% discount to LTI//PSYS on FY23 P/E valuations. Maintain Buy. 


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jul 30, 2021 12:26 pm

