English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the manufacturing industry step into the digital age. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Buy Motherson Sumi Wiring India; target of Rs 80: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Motherson Sumi Wiring India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 80 in its research report dated June 15, 2022.

    Broker Research
    June 16, 2022 / 11:27 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Motherson Sumi Wiring India


    Market leader in the India wiring harness industry: Motherson Sumi Wiring India (MSUMI), a JV between Sumitomo Wiring System (SWS) and Motherson Group, is a market leader in the Indian wiring harness industry with a market share of over 40%. The wiring harness business is unique from the perspective of high human capital intensity (refer to exhibit 4) and lower capex requirement. MSUMI enjoys superior profitability led by improved efficiency and economies of scale, as reflected in the industry leading gross/EBITDA/ EBIT margins (refer to Exhibit 6).



    Outlook


    Our target P/E of 35x is in line with the other auto component companies, which enjoy similar competitive positioning, growth potential and superior capital efficiency (refer to Exhibit 23). We initiate coverage on the stock with a BUY rating and a TP of ~INR80 (premised on ~35x Mar-24E EPS).

    Close

    Related stories


    More Info


     At 11:26 hrs Motherson Sumi Wiring India was quoting at Rs 62.40, up Rs 0.10, or 0.16 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 63.30 and an intraday low of Rs 62.20.


    It was trading with volumes of 59,808 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 423,189 shares, a decrease of -85.87 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.03 percent or Rs 0.65 at Rs 62.30.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 75.90 and 52-week low Rs 10.00 on 26 April, 2022 and 24 March, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 17.79 percent below its 52-week high and 524 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 19,705.51 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motherson Sumi Wiring India #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 16, 2022 11:27 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.