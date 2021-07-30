MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Mold-tek Packaging; target of Rs 598: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Mold-tek Packaging has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 598 in its research report dated July 28, 2021.

Broker Research
July 30, 2021 / 12:26 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mold-tek Packaging


We are increasing our Sales & EPS for FY22/23 by 1%/4% and 1%/4.3% respectively on the back of 1) Increased volume growth due to continued momentum in the paint sector and sequential recover in FMCG and 2) better realizations due to pick up in sales of pump and increase n contribution of IML products. We believe that increase in capacity (Paints – at Vizag, Mysuru and Uttar Pradesh and food and FMCG at Hyderabad), ramp up of pump capacity, addition of new segments (detergents, dates, nutrition powder, agro-nutrients) and acceptance of new launches like QR coded IML products will help increase in market share from new and existing clients.


Outlook


We estimate Sales and PAT CAGR of 19.7%/37.0% over FY21-23 and maintain buy rating with target price of Rs 598 (21xFY23EPS). MTEP is trading at 17.9xFY23EPS which is at a steep discount to Paint & FMCG companies. 


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Mold-Tek Packaging #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Jul 30, 2021 12:26 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.