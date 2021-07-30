Buy Mold-tek Packaging; target of Rs 598: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mold-tek Packaging

We are increasing our Sales & EPS for FY22/23 by 1%/4% and 1%/4.3% respectively on the back of 1) Increased volume growth due to continued momentum in the paint sector and sequential recover in FMCG and 2) better realizations due to pick up in sales of pump and increase n contribution of IML products. We believe that increase in capacity (Paints – at Vizag, Mysuru and Uttar Pradesh and food and FMCG at Hyderabad), ramp up of pump capacity, addition of new segments (detergents, dates, nutrition powder, agro-nutrients) and acceptance of new launches like QR coded IML products will help increase in market share from new and existing clients.

Outlook

We estimate Sales and PAT CAGR of 19.7%/37.0% over FY21-23 and maintain buy rating with target price of Rs 598 (21xFY23EPS). MTEP is trading at 17.9xFY23EPS which is at a steep discount to Paint & FMCG companies.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More