Buy MindTree; target of Rs 1970: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on MindTree has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1970 in its research report dated January 19, 2021.

January 28, 2021 / 05:00 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on MindTree


MindTree reported healthy set of Q3FY21 numbers and were above our estimates. The company reported dollar revenue growth of 5.0%QoQ above our estimate of 3.8% QoQ. The company registered EBITDA margin of 23.1% (up 286 bps QoQ mainly led by higher utilization and offshoring) and was higher than our expectation of 20.7%. The deal pipeline increased 3.0% QoQ and 50.7% YoY (due to low base last year) to US$312 million. The company added 368 employees in the quarter, its utilization increased by 430 bps QoQ to 83.1% and offshore effort mix increased by 70 bps QoQ to 82.8%.


Outlook


We maintain our BUY rating with a revised target price of Rs 1970/share (22x P/E on FY23E EPS) (earlier TP was Rs 1680).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Mindtree #Recommendations
first published: Jan 28, 2021 05:00 pm

