Buy Minda Industries; target of Rs 835: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Minda Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 835 in its research report dated August 17, 2021.

August 19, 2021 / 01:16 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Minda Industries


Minda Industries (MIL) is India’s largest maker of automotive switches, horns, seats & PV alloy wheels and third largest automotive lighting player. FY21 segment mix – 4-W 53%, 2-W 47%; switches, lighting, castings, horns and seats comprised 28%, 22%, 12%, 10% and 10% of sales, respectively History of vast outperformance vs. user industries riding on growth in kit value, new client and product additions & inorganic acquisitions


Outlook


We retain BUY rating amid healthy growth prospects, intact kit value focus We value the company at a revised target price of Rs 835 i.e. 38x P/E on average FY23E, FY24E EPS (previous target Rs 725)


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Minda Industries #Recommendations
first published: Aug 19, 2021 01:16 pm

