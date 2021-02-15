MARKET NEWS

Buy Minda Industries; target of Rs 625: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Minda Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 625 in its research report dated February 05, 2021.

February 15, 2021 / 07:20 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Minda Industries


Minda Industries (MIL) reported strong Q3FY21 results. Consolidated revenues jumped 35.8% YoY to Rs 1,802 crore vs. ~17% underlying OEM volume growth. Margin performance was sustained QoQ at 14.7% with slight betterment in gross margins & employee cost savings cancelling out increase in other expenses. Consolidated PAT rose ~142% YoY to Rs 108 crore (profit from subsidiaries & associates at Rs 9 crore vs. Rs 1 crore in Q3FY20). MIL declared interim dividend of Rs 0.35/share for FY21.


Outlook


We maintain BUY & value it at Rs 625 (35x P/E on FY23E EPS; previous TP Rs 440).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Buy #ICICI Direct #Minda Industries #Recommendations
first published: Feb 15, 2021 07:20 pm

