Buy Minda Industries; target of Rs 625: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Minda Industries

Minda Industries (MIL) reported strong Q3FY21 results. Consolidated revenues jumped 35.8% YoY to Rs 1,802 crore vs. ~17% underlying OEM volume growth. Margin performance was sustained QoQ at 14.7% with slight betterment in gross margins & employee cost savings cancelling out increase in other expenses. Consolidated PAT rose ~142% YoY to Rs 108 crore (profit from subsidiaries & associates at Rs 9 crore vs. Rs 1 crore in Q3FY20). MIL declared interim dividend of Rs 0.35/share for FY21.

Outlook

We maintain BUY & value it at Rs 625 (35x P/E on FY23E EPS; previous TP Rs 440).

