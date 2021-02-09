Buy Mastek; target of Rs 1400: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on Mastek

Strong beat on all fronts, led by strong growth in the UK public sector, accelerated growth in Evosys business and recovery in US business; EBITDA margin rose 233 bps q-o-q to 23.5%; added 57 new customers The management remains confident on delivering strong growth in the UK public and Evosys businesses in FY2022, led improving demand, strong deal wins and addition of new logos. US recovery likely to aid growth Stock trades at a reasonable valuation of 13x its FY2023E EPS; cash & cash equivalents represent 26% of its current market capitalisation.

Outlook

We recommend a Buy with a price target (PT) of Rs. 1,400 as risk-reward balance remains favourable.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.