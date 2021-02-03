MARKET NEWS

Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 9000: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Maruti Suzuki has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 9000 in its research report dated January 28, 2021.

February 03, 2021 / 05:26 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Maruti Suzuki


MSIL’s 3QFY21 operating performance was impacted by higher costs, which more than off-set operating leverage benefits. While the demand environment is strong, cost absorption would be gradual keeping margin in check for FY22. n We lower our FY21E/FY22E EPS by 6%/2% to factor in higher cost, which is diluted by volume upgrades, lower depreciation, and higher other income. Maintain Buy with a TP of INR9,000/share (27x Mar’23E consolidated EPS).


Outlook


We value the stock at 27x Mar’23E consol. EPS (at a 10% discount to its 5-year avg P/E v/s 25x earlier to factor in for strong demand & stable market share). Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Maruti Suzuki #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Feb 3, 2021 05:26 pm

