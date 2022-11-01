 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 11,250: Motilal Oswal

Nov 01, 2022 / 07:06 PM IST

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Maruti Suzuki recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 11,250 in its research report dated October 29, 2022.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Maruti Suzuki

MSIL reported an inline operating performance in 2QFY23, led by strong volume growth and a favorable commodity and currency. With launches gaining traction and semiconductor shortages easing, the company is on a strong footing for a recovery in market share and margin. We have raised FY23 EPS estimates by 6% to reflect for Fx benefits, whereas maintain our FY24 EPS estimate.

Outlook

MSIL is our top pick in the Auto sector. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR11,250.

first published: Nov 1, 2022 07:06 pm
