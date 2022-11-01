English
    Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 11,250: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Maruti Suzuki recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 11,250 in its research report dated October 29, 2022.

    November 01, 2022 / 07:06 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Maruti Suzuki


    MSIL reported an inline operating performance in 2QFY23, led by strong volume growth and a favorable commodity and currency. With launches gaining traction and semiconductor shortages easing, the company is on a strong footing for a recovery in market share and margin. We have raised FY23 EPS estimates by 6% to reflect for Fx benefits, whereas maintain our FY24 EPS estimate.


    Outlook


    MSIL is our top pick in the Auto sector. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR11,250.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Nov 1, 2022 07:06 pm
