Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 11,250: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Maruti Suzuki
MSIL reported an inline operating performance in 2QFY23, led by strong volume growth and a favorable commodity and currency. With launches gaining traction and semiconductor shortages easing, the company is on a strong footing for a recovery in market share and margin. We have raised FY23 EPS estimates by 6% to reflect for Fx benefits, whereas maintain our FY24 EPS estimate.
Outlook
MSIL is our top pick in the Auto sector. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR11,250.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.