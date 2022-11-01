Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 11,250: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Maruti Suzuki

MSIL reported an inline operating performance in 2QFY23, led by strong volume growth and a favorable commodity and currency. With launches gaining traction and semiconductor shortages easing, the company is on a strong footing for a recovery in market share and margin. We have raised FY23 EPS estimates by 6% to reflect for Fx benefits, whereas maintain our FY24 EPS estimate.

Outlook

MSIL is our top pick in the Auto sector. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR11,250.

