Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 10,400: Motilal Oswal

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki (MSIL)’s is expected to outperform in a moderating growth environment in FY24E, driven by its promising product pipeline. Although market share recovery has not happened despite the success of Grand Vitara, we estimate MSIL’s market share to recover to ~44.4% by FY25E with the launch of three more new products in the next six to nine months. This recovery in market share, along with a favorable mix of rising SUV share and operating leverage, will help MSIL sustain margin recovery.

Outlook

Further, we expect MSIL to benefit from its strength in CNG and strong hybrid in the face of tighter emission norms, especially with the withdrawal of small diesel engine and increasing cost of mid-size diesel in BS-6 Phase-2 era. We have a BUY rating on the stock with a TP of ~INR10,400.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Maruti Suzuki - 11 -04 - 2023 - moti