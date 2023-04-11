English
    Buy Maruti Suzuki; target of Rs 10,400: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Maruti Suzuki recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 10,400 in its research report dated April 10, 2023.

    April 11, 2023 / 06:46 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Maruti Suzuki

    Maruti Suzuki (MSIL)’s is expected to outperform in a moderating growth environment in FY24E, driven by its promising product pipeline. Although market share recovery has not happened despite the success of Grand Vitara, we estimate MSIL’s market share to recover to ~44.4% by FY25E with the launch of three more new products in the next six to nine months. This recovery in market share, along with a favorable mix of rising SUV share and operating leverage, will help MSIL sustain margin recovery.

    Outlook

    Further, we expect MSIL to benefit from its strength in CNG and strong hybrid in the face of tighter emission norms, especially with the withdrawal of small diesel engine and increasing cost of mid-size diesel in BS-6 Phase-2 era. We have a BUY rating on the stock with a TP of ~INR10,400.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Maruti Suzuki #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 11, 2023 06:35 pm