Buy Maruti Suzuki India; target of Rs 9000: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Maruti Suzuki India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 9000 in its research report dated January 28, 2021.

Broker Research
January 29, 2021 / 07:14 PM IST
Sharekhan's research report on Maruti Suzuki India


Maruti Suzuki Limited (MSL) reported Q3FY2021 revenues in-line with our estimates but misses on operating performance on back of unfavorable product mix and rise in prices of key raw materials. MSL is likely to be the beneficiary of buoyant demand in the passenger vehicle (PV) segment, driven by rising demand in tier 2 and 3 cities and rural areas. MSL is expected to sustain its dominant market share, aided by its strong product portfolio and positioning, brand appeal, and ability to launch new models frequently. We expect MSL’s earnings to grow strongly by 49% and 19.5% in FY2022E and FY2023E, respectively, driven by 21.9% revenue CAGR (FY2021E-FY2023E) and 380 bps improvement in EBITDA margin


Outlook


We remain positive on MSL given its near-term demand outlook, structural growth outlook, healthy cash flow generation, and return ratios. The stock is trading at P/E multiple of 24x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 17.1x its FY2023 estimates. Maintain buy rating with TP of Rs 9,000


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Maruti Suzuki India #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jan 29, 2021 07:14 pm

