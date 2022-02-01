Buy Marico; target of Rs 550: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on Marico

Marico is one of the major FMCG companies present in hair oil, edible oil, foods & personal care segment. Major brands include Parachute, Saffola, NIhar, Hair & Care, Set Wet, Livon & Beardo. Marico has a distribution network of 5 million outlets and direct reach of ~1 million outlets. Through its stockist network, it reaches 58000 villages With high gross margins of ~50%, the company is able to spend 8-9% of its sales for advertisements to support new categories & products

Outlook

We continue to maintain our BUY rating on the stock We value stock at Rs 550 on ascribing 45x FY24 earnings multiple. FMCG company’s valuation multiples are contracting on slower growth

