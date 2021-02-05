MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Marico; target of Rs 490: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Marico has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 490 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

Broker Research
February 05, 2021 / 07:13 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Marico


With healthy 15% volume growth, Marico continued the growth momentum across categories. Saffola saw fifth consecutive quarter of double digit volume growth at 17%. Parachute & VAHO witnessed 8% & 21% volume growth primarily due to low base quarter numbers & renewed traction from rural regions. Foods category which includes Oats, Honey & newly launched Chyawanprash & Soya Chunks saw 74% revenue growth during the quarter. The category has seen splendid growth in last three quarter with the consumption trends towards healthier food. Overall business witnessed a revenue growth of 16.3% to Rs 2122 crore. With the 26% increase in copra prices, 28% increase in rice bran oil prices, gross margins contracted 223 bps. Further employee spends to sales also increased 61 bps mainly on account of inclusion of Beardo’s workforce after the full integration. The savings in overhead spends & marketing cost by 81 bps & 105 bps respectively restricted the operating margin contraction by 99 bps to 19.5%. Operating profit grew 10.7% to Rs 413 crore. Led by higher operating profit & lower interest cost, net profit grew by 13% to Rs 312 crore.


Outlook


We maintain BUY rating with revised target price of Rs 490/share (earlier Rs440).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Marico #Recommendations
first published: Feb 5, 2021 07:13 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 50 lakh Indians have been vaccinated so far; Pfizer withdraws emergency use application in India

Coronavirus Essential | 50 lakh Indians have been vaccinated so far; Pfizer withdraws emergency use application in India

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.