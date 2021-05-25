MARKET NEWS

Buy Marico; target of Rs 490: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Marico has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 490 in its research report dated May 01, 2021.

May 25, 2021 / 05:07 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Marico


Marico posted strong 25% volume growth with healthy growth in Parachute & VAHO on the back of a low base quarter. Saffola and foods business also continued the growth momentum. Revenue witnessed growth of 34.5% to Rs 2012 crore led by 25% volume growth in India business and 23% growth in international business (constant currency). Parachute saw growth of 38% led by 29% volume growth. Similarly, Saffola & VAHO witnessed growth of 43% & 22%, respectively. Volume growth in Saffola & VAHO was 17% & 22%, respectively. The foods business grew 134% in Q4. With ~25% increase in copra prices & 39% increase in rice bran oil prices, gross margins contracted 513 bps during the quarter. Employee spends & marketing spends inched up 30 bps & 20 bps, respectively. However, the company was able to save 260 bps through various cost cutting measures. Operating profit increased 13.1% to Rs 319 crore while operating profit margins contracted 300 bps to 15.9% during the quarter. Led by strong growth in operating profit, net profit witnessed growth of 12.9% to Rs 227 crore.


Outlook


We maintain our BUY recommendation and target price of Rs 490/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: May 25, 2021 05:07 pm

