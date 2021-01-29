MARKET NEWS

Buy Marico; target of Rs 477: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Marico has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 477 in its research report dated January 28, 2021.

January 29, 2021 / 07:14 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Marico


Marico registered steady performance with Q3FY2021 revenues growing by 16.3%y-o-y, driven by improved growth across the domestic portfolio.OPM decreased by 100 bps to 19.5% mainly on account of a sharp increase in copra and other edible oil prices. Domestic sales volumes grew by 15% in Q3FY2021, led by 8% volume growth in Parachuterigid packs, strong 21% volume growth in value-added hair oil (VAHO) portfolio, and 17% volume growth in Saffola edible oil. Management is targeting to achieve 8%-10% volume growth in the domestic business (Q4 will be in double digits due to lower base). Copra prices have corrected from their peak and are expected to remain flat on a y-o-y basis in FY2022. This along with judicious price hikes would aid margins to remain stable.


Outlook


We have fine tuned our earnings estimates for FY2021/FY2022/FY2023E. We retain Buy on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 477.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Marico #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Jan 29, 2021 07:14 pm

